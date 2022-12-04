American Life in Poetry

I must admit that I leave “In Patient” still wondering, “Is she alright?” I suspect that Erin Evans knows this, and what she wants to say is that this moment of humor, a distraction from the thing that is feared — a husband checking his wife’s heartbeat with a stethoscope — may, in the end, be far less important than the quirky observation. Perhaps he is listening for the sound of a child’s pulse, perhaps he’s testing a new stethoscope, perhaps they are just playing “doctor,” perhaps, perhaps.
In Patient
By Erin Evans
My husband holds the cold stethoscope to my chest —
his brown eyes averted, he listens carefully,
like someone taking directions on the phone
on how to save another life.
People are also reading…
My heart is a room full of dispatchers
waiting for those strange-hour, desperate calls,
trained to keep you on the line while help arrives.
But what he says, smiling up at me,
after he’s listened awhile is,
“I think I can hear the ocean.”
And I know he must be right —
that what he hears is some small part
of the 95% of water on earth
yet to be explored,
that there is still no word for life
that doesn’t sound like the hush of the ocean.