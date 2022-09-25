 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

There is a posture that poets sometimes take, that of the prophet speaking predictions into the world, or simply proclaiming what is happening in the moment.

More often than not, the role is reluctantly embraced, for who wants to speak of calamity in the face of calamity? Joan Naviyuk Kane’s poem “Fieldwork” assumes a knowing that carries the authority of ancestral memory. It becomes urgent in this calamitous moment, a moment of drought and heat that is familiar to us these days. If there is hope, it lies in the expectation of movement: “as we move, / moon into moon.” The reluctant prophetess, too, wants to survive.

Fieldwork

By Joan Naviyuk Kane

Another day of heatstrangers continue to wobble

across the horizon, bringing drought

People are also reading…

when instead we should have deluge.

I steep snow-lichen in water I

drew from a lake

which has since gone dry.

At sea few understood me,

as though I induced a sickness

that deafened, then healed.

As before, I predict lies,

to be pushed from the boat

time and time again.

Nevertheless, I expect

to get by while their widowers·

seek refuge with their provident

families; perhaps a storm will pile fish

at their doors when the red tide rises,

perhaps they will not follow as we move,

moon into moon, under another sky.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This week in Nebraska history

1872: Nine members of the Lincoln Silver Cornet Band played a farewell concert, then turned their instruments over to the city in protest agai…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

In Heather Cahoon’s poem, “Shelter,” she manages, with simplicity and the use of deftly selected detail, to capture the mood of childhood deli…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

Nowhere in her poem, “Self-Portrait with Impending War,” does Lauren K. Alleyne mention a war, but the rumors of war and the disquiet of the w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News