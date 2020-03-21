American Life in Poetry

Lest we forget our vegetables, here's a poem by James Bertolino about one of our dearest and healthiest ones. The poet lives in Bellingham, Washington, and this is from his book, Every Wound Has A Rhythm, from World Enough Writers, Kingston, Washington.
Carrot
The carrot says
don’t be confused
by appearances.
My lacy green
friendship with air
gives me the confidence
to make demands
of dirt. Consider me
a prospector probing
with my own gold.
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.