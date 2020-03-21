American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Lest we forget our vegetables, here's a poem by James Bertolino about one of our dearest and healthiest ones. The poet lives in Bellingham, Washington, and this is from his book, Every Wound Has A Rhythm, from World Enough Writers, Kingston, Washington.

Carrot

The carrot says

don’t be confused

by appearances.

My lacy green

friendship with air

gives me the confidence

to make demands

of dirt. Consider me

a prospector probing

with my own gold.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

