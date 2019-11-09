* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.