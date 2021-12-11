 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

For Kayleb Rae Can­drilli, as for many of us, the dra­mat­ic change of set­ting — in their case, the arrival at the coast fac­ing the grand Atlantic — can shift our sense of being in sig­nif­i­cant ways. For the poet, their affir­ma­tion ​“that lines are always chang­ing” brings a cer­tain com­fort. Even more sig­nif­i­cant is the epiphany that ends the poem: ​“the tide tells me /​ my body can morph / ​as many times as it needs.” ​“Sum­mer­ing in Wild­wood, NJ” cel­e­brates the flu­id­i­ty of our chang­ing human bod­ies by con­nect­ing them with the defi­ant flu­id­i­ty of nature.

Summering in Wildwood, NJ

By Kayleb Rae Candrilli

in a few days, i’ll be on a beach

so bright i can see the sun through my fingers,

each thin vein lit

up blue like a heron’s leg.

this poem is not so much about a beach

as it is about arriving,

blowing stop signs

until the coast affirms

that lines are always changing,

and the tide tells me

my body can morph

as many times as it needs.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

