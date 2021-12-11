American Life in Poetry

For Kayleb Rae Candrilli, as for many of us, the dramatic change of setting — in their case, the arrival at the coast facing the grand Atlantic — can shift our sense of being in significant ways. For the poet, their affirmation “that lines are always changing” brings a certain comfort. Even more significant is the epiphany that ends the poem: “the tide tells me / my body can morph / as many times as it needs.” “Summering in Wildwood, NJ” celebrates the fluidity of our changing human bodies by connecting them with the defiant fluidity of nature.
Summering in Wildwood, NJ
By Kayleb Rae Candrilli
in a few days, i’ll be on a beach
so bright i can see the sun through my fingers,
each thin vein lit
up blue like a heron’s leg.
this poem is not so much about a beach
as it is about arriving,
blowing stop signs
until the coast affirms
that lines are always changing,