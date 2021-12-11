American Life in Poetry

For Kayleb Rae Can­drilli, as for many of us, the dra­mat­ic change of set­ting — in their case, the arrival at the coast fac­ing the grand Atlantic — can shift our sense of being in sig­nif­i­cant ways. For the poet, their affir­ma­tion ​“that lines are always chang­ing” brings a cer­tain com­fort. Even more sig­nif­i­cant is the epiphany that ends the poem: ​“the tide tells me /​ my body can morph / ​as many times as it needs.” ​“Sum­mer­ing in Wild­wood, NJ” cel­e­brates the flu­id­i­ty of our chang­ing human bod­ies by con­nect­ing them with the defi­ant flu­id­i­ty of nature.