American Life in Poetry

In honor of the holiday a couple weeks ago, here is what one might call a most witty anti-Valentine’s Day poem, which, tellingly, turns out to be an exuberant and witty pro-love poem. Kalamu Ya Salaam’s “civilization” should be read as an overprotestation against sentiment, for in the end, “AS SERIOUS AS A HEART ATTACK,” is a lovely and defiantly optimistic celebration of the abundance of love.

AS SERIOUS AS A HEART ATTACK

By Kalamu Ya Salaam

i have never been fully domesticated

but i have been civilized

by women taught that the heart

is more than a muscle

a life drum whose function is

both physical blood pumping

and spiritual longing to be embraced

but love, ah love is a river

we may get wet

but we can never drink it all

love always flows on

more than we can ever swallow

no matter how thirsty

we claim to be

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

