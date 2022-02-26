American Life in Poetry

In honor of the holiday a couple weeks ago, here is what one might call a most witty anti-Valentine’s Day poem, which, tellingly, turns out to be an exuberant and witty pro-love poem. Kalamu Ya Salaam’s “civilization” should be read as an overprotestation against sentiment, for in the end, “AS SERIOUS AS A HEART ATTACK,” is a lovely and defiantly optimistic celebration of the abundance of love.
AS SERIOUS AS A HEART ATTACK
By Kalamu Ya Salaam
i have never been fully domesticated
but i have been civilized
by women taught that the heart
is more than a muscle
a life drum whose function is
both physical blood pumping
and spiritual longing to be embraced
but love, ah love is a river
we may get wet
but we can never drink it all
love always flows on
more than we can ever swallow
no matter how thirsty
we claim to be
