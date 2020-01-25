American Life in Poetry

Poets Tom Montag and David Graham have just published a fine anthology, Local News: Poetry About Small Towns, from MWPH Books, P.O. Box 8, in Fairwater, Wisconsin. Here’s one of the many poems I’ve enjoyed, by Peggy Trojan, who lives in Wisconsin. Ms. Trojan published her first poem in 2010 at the age of 77. All That Matters: Collected poems 2010-2018, is her fifth book.