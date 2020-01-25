American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

{{featured_button_text}}

Poets Tom Montag and David Graham have just published a fine anthology, Local News: Poetry About Small Towns, from MWPH Books, P.O. Box 8, in Fairwater, Wisconsin. Here’s one of the many poems I’ve enjoyed, by Peggy Trojan, who lives in Wisconsin. Ms. Trojan published her first poem in 2010 at the age of 77. All That Matters: Collected poems 2010-2018, is her fifth book.

Noon Hour

Unless hot lunch at school

was serving something special

like corn chowder

and baking powder biscuits

or creamed chipped beef

potatoes and brownies

I went home

to what my

mother made

like most town kids

Jack walked the furthest

almost to the river

to his unpainted house

by the railroad tracks

We all knew nobody was there

his mom at the tavern already

He always came back

Just in time for the bell.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Amy: Long-ago abuse raises questions
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Long-ago abuse raises questions

Dear Amy: About 15 years ago (in high school), a close friend of mine was sexually assaulted at my house during a party I hosted while my pare…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News