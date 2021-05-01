 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Mis­souri poet, Kit­ty Car­pen­ter, could have cho­sen any num­ber of titles for her poem, a mov­ing and dif­fi­cult account­ing of how the roles of par­ent and child change as a result of the pass­ing of time; but it is, in the end, a poem that locates its hope in mem­o­ry — the mem­o­ry that the farm rep­re­sents for her when she thinks of her mother’s strength.

Farm Sonnet

The barn roof sags like an ancient mare’s back.

The field, overgrown, parts of it a marsh

where the pond spills over. No hay or sacks

of grain are stacked for the cold. In the harsh

winters of my youth, Mama, with an axe,

trudged tirelessly each day through deep snow,

balanced on the steep bank, swung down to crack

the ice so horses could drink. With each blow

I feared she would fall, but she never slipped.

Now Mama’s bent and withered, vacant gray

eyes fixed on something I can’t see. I dip

my head when she calls me Mom. What’s to say?

The time we have’s still too short to master

love, and then, the hollow that comes after.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

