American Life in Poetry

I was once on Deer Isle, Maine, on the Fourth of July, and attended their own town parade. Deer Isle isn’t big enough to mount a very long parade, so they ran it past us twice, first down to the water, and then back up. And we applauded as much with our second viewing as we did with the first. July 4th parades are a wonderful institution. And here’s a parade for you, by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, who lives in southwest Colorado. Her newest book, Hush, has just been published by Middle Creek Press.

In the Fourth of July Parade

Right down the middle of main street

the woman with the long red braids

and fairy wings strapped to her back

rode a unicycle more than two times

taller than she was — rode it with balance

and grace, her arms stretched out,

as if swimming through gravity,

as if embracing space — her smile an invitation

to join in her bliss. How simple it is, really,

to make of ourselves a gate that swings open

to the joy that is. How simple, like tossing

candy in a parade, to share the key to the gate.

