American Life in Poetry

I am a little embarrassed by this poem because recently I asked my sister in Jamaica if she knew where my father’s ashes were. We chuckled at how we were still failing our beloved father 40 years after his death. There is a vein of the same refreshing macabre humor in Kathleen McGookey’s poem, “Box” — the way a crockpot reminds her both of her failure as a daughter and her affection for her parents

Box

My parents’ ashes are still in a cardboard box on the metal shelves in my basement. It’s not all their ashes, just my share. They left instructions, but no deadline: when the dogwood blooms, on that trail near the pines. Sometimes I feel a slight pang — is keeping them like this undignified? Disrespectful? But then I forget them until I need the crockpot, and there it is, the little box, heavy for its size, labeled in my writing, next to my daughter’s baby clothes. I haven’t held it since we moved ten years ago. But I might. I could.