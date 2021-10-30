 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

The elegant irony of Elaine Equi’s lament — what the Germans, I am told, call, “Weltmüdigkeit," (world-weariness) — in her poem, “In an Unrelated,”  about the very contemporary phenomenon of “the news cycle,” is that despite what may seem like a grand separation of human beings in the world, we, in the end, have a common sense of collective connection. In other words, the poet recognizes that we are all in this thing together. This is one splendid use of poetry, to be the “campfire” of our humanity.

In an Unrelated

By Elaine Equi

We have almost nothing left,

no ground in common.

At best, a brand

or maybe a miniseries.

No campfire to gather around.

The big stories — peckish news

gets told in tweets,

gets old so quickly.

In place of one place

a billion tiny customized versions

appear targeted specifically

to your tastes.

You see only what you want to see.

Maybe you always did.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

