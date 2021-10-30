American Life in Poetry

The elegant irony of Elaine Equi’s lament — what the Germans, I am told, call, “Weltmüdigkeit," (world-weariness) — in her poem, “In an Unrelated,” about the very contemporary phenomenon of “the news cycle,” is that despite what may seem like a grand separation of human beings in the world, we, in the end, have a common sense of collective connection. In other words, the poet recognizes that we are all in this thing together. This is one splendid use of poetry, to be the “campfire” of our humanity.