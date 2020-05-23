American Life in Poetry

Once, as a young man, I needed a pair of black shoes to wear at a wedding at which I was to be a groomsman and after work one day I was following a truck with a flapping canvas over the open back, when out of it spilled box after box of shoes, and I pulled over to the side, jumped out and grabbed a pair that fit me perfectly. Here’s another experience like that, as described by Lucy Adkins, a poet from Nebraska, whose most recent book is One Life Shining. I found this in the Summer 2019 issue of Plainsongs.