 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

Arizonan Alberto Rios probably observed this shamel ash often, its year-round green leaves never changing. On this particular day, however, he recognizes a difference — a yellow leaf. In doing so he offers us a glimpse of how something small yet unexpected may stay with us, perhaps even become a secret pleasure.

Editor’s Note: This column (No. 40) is a reprint from the American Life in Poetry archive as we bid farewell to Ted Kooser and work to finalize the new website and forthcoming columns curated by Kwame Dawes.

A Yellow Leaf

A yellow leaf in the branches

Of a shamel ash

In the front yard;

I see it, a yellow leaf

Among so many.

Nothing distinguishes it,

Nothing striking, striped, stripped,

Strident, nothing

More than its yellow

On this day,

Which is enough, which makes me

Think of it later in the day,

Remember it in conversation

With a friend,

Though I do not mention it —

A yellow leaf on a shamel ash

On a clear day

In an Arizona winter,

A January like so many.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News