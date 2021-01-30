Arizonan Alberto Rios probably observed this shamel ash often, its year-round green leaves never changing. On this particular day, however, he recognizes a difference — a yellow leaf. In doing so he offers us a glimpse of how something small yet unexpected may stay with us, perhaps even become a secret pleasure.

Editor’s Note: This column (No. 40) is a reprint from the American Life in Poetry archive as we bid farewell to Ted Kooser and work to finalize the new website and forthcoming columns curated by Kwame Dawes.

A Yellow Leaf

A yellow leaf in the branches

Of a shamel ash

In the front yard;

I see it, a yellow leaf

Among so many.

Nothing distinguishes it,

Nothing striking, striped, stripped,

Strident, nothing

More than its yellow

On this day,

Which is enough, which makes me

Think of it later in the day,

Remember it in conversation