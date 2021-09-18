 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Jehanne Dubrow’s finely crafted sonnet, her own “simple machine,” reminds us so well of that moment, full of contradictory emotions, when the things we think are “unfailing,” fail us. She reflects on the fear of having to put aside an old, cherished thing to acquire what she calls “clean and bright” things. In the end, time wins. The poem is from a collection of sonnets recently published in her book, Simple Machine: Sonnets.

[“Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means…”]

Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means

when nothing’s warrantied to last. Our car

breaks down among the clay-red hills, ravines

unmarked. Nowhere, New Mexico. We’re far

from cities that we know. It takes three days

to tow our brokenness across the state,

driving half-speed and braking for delays,

the detours up ahead. I navigate.

You drive. I tell you, I want clean and bright,

to trade in clattering and rubberneck

for speed or just fidelity. The light

is leaking from the sky, our trip a wreck.

You say, repairing engines is an art —

all of these small devices split apart.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

