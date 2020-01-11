American Life in Poetry
I'm a big fan of short, imagistic, haiku-like poems, and here's a fine one for this season. It's by Sarah Freligh of New York, from her book Sad Math, from Moon City Press.

December

On the fire escape, one

stupid petunia still blooms,

purple trumpet blowing

high notes at the sky long

after the rest of the band

has packed up

and gone home.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

