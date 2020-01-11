American Life in Poetry

I'm a big fan of short, imagistic, haiku-like poems, and here's a fine one for this season. It's by Sarah Freligh of New York, from her book Sad Math, from Moon City Press.
December
On the fire escape, one
stupid petunia still blooms,
purple trumpet blowing
high notes at the sky long
after the rest of the band
has packed up
and gone home.
