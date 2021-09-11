 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

It’s been some months since our last election, but it is always good to be reminded, in this poem by Kamilah Aisha Moon, of how precious and hard-won the right to vote and the act of voting are.

1st VOTE

It was hers.

She had this choice

behind curtained bliss,

Dad’s chest full on the other side

as her tapered hand

pulled the lever.

No matter how wise

the final margin,

a lone ballot

never counted so much.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

