American Life in Poetry
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

The monk’s ton­sure is inten­tion­al, a shaved bald spot as part of the rit­u­als of sanc­ti­fi­ca­tion, but here, in his poem, ​“Ton­sure,” Young sees this hered­i­tary mark­er as a com­plex sign of the things a man inher­its from his father, the dif­fi­cult, the beau­ti­ful, and, most pow­er­ful­ly, the part that repeats itself when he becomes a father, too. Kevin Young​’s col­lec­tions are always an occa­sion, as is his next book, Stones, (2021) in which this poem appears.

Tonsure

Forever you find

your father

in other faces—

a balding head

or beard enough

to send you following

for blocks after

to make sure

you’re wrong, or buying

some stranger a beer

to share. Well, not

just one — and here,

among a world that mends

only the large things,

let the shadow grow

upon your face

till you feel

at home. It’s all

yours, this father

you make

each day, the one

you became when yours

got yanked away.

Take your place between

the men bowed

at the bar, the beer

warming, glowing faint

as a heart: lit

from within & just

a hint bitter.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

