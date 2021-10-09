American Life in Poetry

The monk’s tonsure is intentional, a shaved bald spot as part of the rituals of sanctification, but here, in his poem, “Tonsure,” Young sees this hereditary marker as a complex sign of the things a man inherits from his father, the difficult, the beautiful, and, most powerfully, the part that repeats itself when he becomes a father, too. Kevin Young’s collections are always an occasion, as is his next book, Stones, (2021) in which this poem appears.
Tonsure
Forever you find
your father
in other faces—
a balding head
or beard enough
to send you following
for blocks after
to make sure
you’re wrong, or buying
some stranger a beer
to share. Well, not
just one — and here,
among a world that mends
only the large things,
let the shadow grow
upon your face
till you feel
at home. It’s all
yours, this father
you make
each day, the one
you became when yours
got yanked away.
Take your place between
the men bowed
at the bar, the beer
warming, glowing faint
as a heart: lit
from within & just
a hint bitter.
