American Life in Poetry

Ted Kooser

Ted Kooser’s “American Life in Poetry” column was launched in 2005 in partnership with the Poetry Foundation. By the foundation’s estimate, the column is reaching 4.6 million readers worldwide.

 JOSEPH GASCHO

(No American Life in Poetry column is available this week. This a reprint from Jan. 15, 2017.)

Marge Saiser is a Nebraska poet about whose work I have said that no contemporary poet is better at writing about love. Here’s a love poem from her new book, “I Have Nothing to Say about Fire” (Backwaters Press, 2016).

The Print the Whales Make

By Marge Saiser

You and I on the boat notice

the print the whales leave,

the huge ring their diving draws

for a time on the surface.

Is it like that when we

lose one another? Don’t

know, can’t. But

I want to believe

when we can no longer

walk across a room

for a hug, can no longer

step into the arms of the other,

there will be this:

some trace that stays

while the great body

remains below out of sight,

dark mammoth shadow

flick of flipper

body of delight

diving deep.

Poem reprinted by permission the poet and the publisher. This weekly column is made possible by The Poetry Foundation, the Library of Congress and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This column does not accept unsolicited manuscripts.

