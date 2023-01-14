(No American Life in Poetry column is available this week. This a reprint from Jan. 15, 2017.)

Marge Saiser is a Nebraska poet about whose work I have said that no contemporary poet is better at writing about love. Here’s a love poem from her new book, “I Have Nothing to Say about Fire” (Backwaters Press, 2016).

The Print the Whales Make

By Marge Saiser

You and I on the boat notice

the print the whales leave,

the huge ring their diving draws

for a time on the surface.

Is it like that when we

lose one another? Don’t

know, can’t. But

I want to believe

when we can no longer

walk across a room

for a hug, can no longer

step into the arms of the other,

there will be this:

some trace that stays

while the great body

remains below out of sight,

dark mammoth shadow

flick of flipper

body of delight

diving deep.