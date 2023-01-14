(No American Life in Poetry column is available this week. This a reprint from Jan. 15, 2017.)
Marge Saiser is a Nebraska poet about whose work I have said that no contemporary poet is better at writing about love. Here’s a love poem from her new book, “I Have Nothing to Say about Fire” (Backwaters Press, 2016).
The Print the Whales Make
By Marge Saiser
You and I on the boat notice
the print the whales leave,
the huge ring their diving draws
for a time on the surface.
Is it like that when we
lose one another? Don’t
know, can’t. But
I want to believe
when we can no longer
walk across a room
for a hug, can no longer
step into the arms of the other,
there will be this:
some trace that stays
while the great body
remains below out of sight,
dark mammoth shadow
flick of flipper
body of delight
diving deep.