(The providers have discontinued the American Life in Poetry column. This a reprint from Feb. 5, 2017.)

Fog carries mystery within it, and here's a fine poem about a day in which a memory approaches through fog and makes itself real. Michael Lauchlan lives in Michigan and his most recent book is "Trumbull Ave." (Wayne State Univ. Press, 2015). This poem appeared first in Cortland Review (Issue 65, 2014).

Thaw

Plows have piled a whitened range—

faux mountains at the end of our street,

slopes shrinking, glazed, grayed. Fog

rules the day. In woolly air, shapes

stir—slow cars leave a trace

of exhaust, careful walkers share

loud intimacies. My mother's birth

slides across a calendar. Like

a stranger who jumps off a bus,

crosses tracks and strides toward us,

memory parts the sodden gloom

of our winter, as though, today,

only she can see where she

goes and track where she's been.