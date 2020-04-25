American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

{{featured_button_text}}

How many poets does it take to change a light bulb? Only one. Here’s a poem by Jaret Carter from his new book, The Land Itself, from Monongahela Press. This is a fine example of how a talented poet can make a gift for us from the most ordinary subject. Carter lives in Indianapolis. His Darkened Rooms of Summer: New and Selected Poems, is published by the University of Nebraska Press in a series I edit for them.

Changing the Front Porch Light for Thanksgiving

To balance there, again, in the early dark,

three rungs up on the old stepladder,

afraid to go any higher, it wobbles so —

to reach out and find the first set-screw

stripped of its thread, barely holding the lip

in place — to stretch even farther, twisting

the next one to break the rust, turning

the last with the tips of your fingers until

the white globe drops down smooth and round

in your hands, and you see inside a pool

of intermingled wings and bodies, so dry

it stirs beneath your breath. To watch them

flutter, again, across the grass, when you

climb down and shake them out in the wind.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Amy: Mom worried ex will infect child
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Mom worried ex will infect child

Dear Amy: I have a 3-year-old son. His father and I separated when he was a baby, but we have a good co-parenting relationship. We've never ha…

Ask Amy: Violent outbursts frighten aunt
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Violent outbursts frighten aunt

Dear Amy: I see my adult niece once or twice a year. She has had different diagnoses for mental illness through the years, including depressio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News