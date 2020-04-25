American Life in Poetry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How many poets does it take to change a light bulb? Only one. Here’s a poem by Jaret Carter from his new book, The Land Itself, from Monongahela Press. This is a fine example of how a talented poet can make a gift for us from the most ordinary subject. Carter lives in Indianapolis. His Darkened Rooms of Summer: New and Selected Poems, is published by the University of Nebraska Press in a series I edit for them.

Changing the Front Porch Light for Thanksgiving

To balance there, again, in the early dark,

three rungs up on the old stepladder,

afraid to go any higher, it wobbles so —

to reach out and find the first set-screw

stripped of its thread, barely holding the lip

in place — to stretch even farther, twisting

the next one to break the rust, turning

the last with the tips of your fingers until

the white globe drops down smooth and round

in your hands, and you see inside a pool

of intermingled wings and bodies, so dry