American Life in Poetry

In the 1st century apostle Luke’s epistle, (the Bible, Luke 3:5), he quotes John the Baptist’s announcement of himself as the prophet who will, among other things, make smooth the “rough ways.” If Nate Marshall was not conscious of this allusion in “my mother’s hands,” his tender praise song to his mother, he certainly would not mind the connection. In the end, this unabashedly sentimental poem (poets are allowed), is offered as a balm for the vividly expressed hardships against which this mother’s love is a bulwark: “we survive/every fire without becoming/ash.”

my mother’s hands

By Nate Marshall

would moisturize

my face from jaw inward

the days she had too

much on her hands

when what needed

to come through

did or didn't show.

she still shone, still made

smooth her every rough

edge, heel to brow.

hugged my temples

with slick hands,

as if to say son be mine

as if to say this i give you

as if to say we are people

color of good oak but we

will not burn, we survive

every fire without becoming

ash.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

