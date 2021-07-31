American Life in Poetry

There is nothing quite like the relief of good news from the doctors. Of course, it is a reminder of the bad news we eventually expect, the faith that the word “cure” demands of us. I have always enjoyed Hilda Raz’s wry sense of humor, and this poem is no different.

Pristine

I am sick with worry when you call.

You tell me a story about ears

How the doctor asked about your earaches

Peered in and pronounced “Pristine.

Clean as a whistle.” And you were cured.

Because I am a maker of poems

And you are a maker of music

You tell me the word pristine was perfect.

It was the cure.

Yesterday I went to the hospital

To hear my heart beat in her various chambers.

I knew the sounds:

The Fly Bird from the right ventricle

The Go Go from the left

The Here I am from under the rib.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0