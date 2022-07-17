 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

In her poem, “Scarf,” Rita Dove, with inimitable delicacy, efficiency and grace, captures something of the way in which our sensate bodies are often the true legislators of beauty. Here, the sense of touch is celebrated through a beautiful image that evokes just how much our need to feel is as essential as breathing.

Scarf

By Rita Dove

Whoever claims beauty

lies in the eye

of the beholder

has forgotten the music

silk makes settling

across a bared

neck: skin never touched

so gently except

by a child

People are also reading…

or a lover.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This Week in Nebraska History

1872: The yield of an artesian well demonstrated that Lincoln had a seemingly inexhaustible supply of salt water. That left the question: Coul…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

Alice Friman, in her emotionally complex poem, “The Peach,” describes what appears to be the end of a relationship. The nature of the relation…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

This poem captures one of the peculiar, private deals that we sometimes make in a world that seems to be marching on, completely out of our co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News