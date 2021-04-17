 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

I have heard so many poets say that they feel like outcasts until they meet other outcasts and dreamers, people who seem to feel like them, and suddenly they feel affirmed in their difference, and, as it turns out, their place in community.

It is likely what Safiya Sinclair means in her elegant poem, “The Ragged and the Beautiful,” published in the always engaging “immigrant and refugee” journal, The Bare Life Review, when she describes being “strange/and unbelonging” as, at the same time, being “perfectly” beautiful.

The Ragged and the Beautiful

Doubt is a storming bull, crashing through

the blue-wide windows of myself. Here in the heart

of my heart where it never stops raining,

I am an outsider looking in. But in the garden

of my good days, no body is wrong. Here every

flower grows ragged and sideways and always

beautiful. We bloom with the outcasts,

our soon-to-be sunlit, we dreamers. We are strange

and unbelonging. Yes. We are just enough

of ourselves to catch the wind in our feathers,

and fly so perfectly away.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

