American Life in Poetry

I have heard so many poets say that they feel like outcasts until they meet other outcasts and dreamers, people who seem to feel like them, and suddenly they feel affirmed in their difference, and, as it turns out, their place in community.

It is likely what Safiya Sinclair means in her elegant poem, “The Ragged and the Beautiful,” published in the always engaging “immigrant and refugee” journal, The Bare Life Review, when she describes being “strange/and unbelonging” as, at the same time, being “perfectly” beautiful.

The Ragged and the Beautiful

Doubt is a storming bull, crashing through

the blue-wide windows of myself. Here in the heart

of my heart where it never stops raining,

I am an outsider looking in. But in the garden

of my good days, no body is wrong. Here every

flower grows ragged and sideways and always

beautiful. We bloom with the outcasts,

our soon-to-be sunlit, we dreamers. We are strange

and unbelonging. Yes. We are just enough