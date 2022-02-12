American Life in Poetry

Ethelbert Miller is the master of the short, pithy lyric, packed with tenderness, a gentle wit and moments of satisfying resonance. Here is an ode to spring that is also, at once, a love lyric. Though the object of affection in his poem “Beloved” is spring, it is easy to see how the longing, the desire, the impulse to announce love of spring, captures the sentiments of romantic love. But since we are now in the throes of winter, it is also fitting to meditate with Miller on our longing for the rebirth of love’s season.
Beloved
By E. Ethelbert Miller
Please forgive me for forgetting.
I wanted to go outside and look for you.
I was told this was impossible.
I was instructed to stay indoors.
But my words for you need sun.
My heart needs air.
I love you Spring.
People are also reading…
I miss your warmth.
Come unlock my door.
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.