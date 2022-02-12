American Life in Poetry

Ethelbert Miller is the master of the short, pithy lyric, packed with tenderness, a gentle wit and moments of satisfying resonance. Here is an ode to spring that is also, at once, a love lyric. Though the object of affection in his poem “Beloved” is spring, it is easy to see how the longing, the desire, the impulse to announce love of spring, captures the sentiments of romantic love. But since we are now in the throes of winter, it is also fitting to meditate with Miller on our longing for the rebirth of love’s season.