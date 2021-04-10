 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

José Alcantara's poem, which appeared in the Winter 2020 issue of Rattle, seems simple enough -- a splendid and hopeful account of a familiar moment -- a bird stunned by a collision with glass, held in the hand and then, recovered, it flies away. Then we return to the title, "Divorce," and we see it's doing what poems like to do, take one moment to describe another, seemingly unrelated moment. In the end it is a poem about resilience and care, something we all need.

Divorce

He has flown headfirst against the glass

and now lies stunned on the stone patio,

nothing moving but his quick beating heart.

So you go to him, pick up his delicate

body and hold him in the cupped palms

of your hands. You have always known

he was beautiful, but it's only now, in his stillness,

in his vulnerability, that you see the miracle

of his being, how so much life fits in so small

a space. And so you wait, keeping him warm

against the unseasonable cold, trusting that

when the time is right, when he has recovered

both his strength and his sense of up and down,

he will gather himself, flutter once or twice,

and then rise, a streak of dazzling

color against a slowly lifting sky

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

