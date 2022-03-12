 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Marwa Helal’s poem is anchored by a line of aspiration and effort, “I am trying to tell you something,” a line, in other words, that might easily be the mantra of all poets. In “generation of feeling,” she seems to say that poetry, language and words, arranged and rearranged, alter, change the universe.

These lines should be reassuring even when we are bewildered and alarmed by the strange violence of the first stanza’s image: bones, fires and the pains of growing. She invites us to keep rearranging words to achieve hopeful meaning. Sometimes this is what poetry aspires to.

generation of feeling

By Marwa Helal

these growing pains though

this good will hunting

we

fallen twigs

look like bones

waiting to be lit

i am trying to tell you something about how

rearranging words

rearranges the universe

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

