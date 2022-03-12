American Life in Poetry

Marwa Helal’s poem is anchored by a line of aspiration and effort, “I am trying to tell you something,” a line, in other words, that might easily be the mantra of all poets. In “generation of feeling,” she seems to say that poetry, language and words, arranged and rearranged, alter, change the universe.
These lines should be reassuring even when we are bewildered and alarmed by the strange violence of the first stanza’s image: bones, fires and the pains of growing. She invites us to keep rearranging words to achieve hopeful meaning. Sometimes this is what poetry aspires to.
generation of feeling
By Marwa Helal
these growing pains though
this good will hunting
we
fallen twigs
look like bones
waiting to be lit
People are also reading…
i am trying to tell you something about how
rearranging words
rearranges the universe
Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.