American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Of course, the ​“elder­ly cou­ple” in Adri­enne Chris­t­ian​’s wit­ty and ten­der­ly observed poem ​“Por­trait of Pink, or Blush,” like­ly, if they are like me, do not imag­ine them­selves to be ​“elder­ly,” but what they will appre­ci­ate is the sen­su­al­i­ty of Christian’s obser­va­tion. The del­i­cate sen­ti­ment in the poem lies in the sug­ges­tion that it is Chris­t­ian who may be the blush­ing voyeur at the end of the day, and that, of course, is love­ly and generous.

Portrait of Pink, or Blush

By Adrienne Christian

when today at a bistro

an elderly couple in jeans, leather

bomber jackets, and heeled boots

stepped down from their stools

to stand and go home —

him behind her,

his bomber jacket zipper

a spine at her back,

him wrapping on her scarf

the heart-shaped cookie she nibbled

the shape of her mouth,

that cookie, puffy,

with still-soft icing white and rose —

I learned

the anthropology of blush

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

