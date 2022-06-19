American Life in Poetry

Of course, the ​“elder­ly cou­ple” in Adri­enne Chris­t­ian​’s wit­ty and ten­der­ly observed poem ​“Por­trait of Pink, or Blush,” like­ly, if they are like me, do not imag­ine them­selves to be ​“elder­ly,” but what they will appre­ci­ate is the sen­su­al­i­ty of Christian’s obser­va­tion. The del­i­cate sen­ti­ment in the poem lies in the sug­ges­tion that it is Chris­t­ian who may be the blush­ing voyeur at the end of the day, and that, of course, is love­ly and generous.