 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Like music, one supposes, food, the memory of its procuring, preparing and consuming, leaves an indelible mark on us that is visceral and easily stirred. We all must eat, and so we all know our own private litany of foods of our childhood. Susan Nguyen calls her poem an “Ode to Hunger,” reminding us that the line between satiation and need is so thin, and sometimes sits at the heart of what many of us remember about the insecurities of our food supply. Which is why her ode to hunger is a praise song to the food that defeats hunger: the simple humble foods of our sustenance.

Ode to Hunger

By Susan Nguyen

Praise SPAM fried with fish sauce and sugar

jackfruit, 25lbs. of it carved on newspaper, latex sap sticking fingers

Praise Kraft mac and cheese: small miracle of powdered cheddar

pork floss in the big Tupperware

Sara Lee Praise soy sauce and rice

People are also reading…

Shrimp Cup Noodles, 3 minutes ‘til done

Praise the soft insides of baguettes

the first star fruit, pocketed and sliced

to Chef Boyardee

to durian, sweet scent of garbage

to pickled mustard greens, Lean Cuisine

pizza bagels after school

Praise Women, Infants, and Children

banana blossoms, heart thinly sliced in vinegar, drained of all color

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

More and more, poets, like everyone else, are confronted with the news and physical evidence of change in our weather patterns and landscapes,…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

It is hard to tell whether in 10 years read­ers will know what a ​“drop down menu” is, but that is the beau­ty and risk of poet­ry — to find p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News