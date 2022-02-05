American Life in Poetry

Like music, one supposes, food, the memory of its procuring, preparing and consuming, leaves an indelible mark on us that is visceral and easily stirred. We all must eat, and so we all know our own private litany of foods of our childhood. Susan Nguyen calls her poem an “Ode to Hunger,” reminding us that the line between satiation and need is so thin, and sometimes sits at the heart of what many of us remember about the insecurities of our food supply. Which is why her ode to hunger is a praise song to the food that defeats hunger: the simple humble foods of our sustenance.