American Life in Poetry

There is a bit of slapstick comedy in this poem of conundrums. In “Multiple Man: Guest-starring me & You”, Gary Jackson knows that he is playing a game with perception — is the “you” himself or someone else — perhaps a past lover? But in the end, it does not matter, because the sense of loneliness and the hunger for companionship at the core of this poem are absolutely clear. “You left me”, he says, with a hint of melodrama. But in the end, he reminds us that sometimes the perceived antidote for our need (our “dearth”) can be catastrophic (“the flood”).