American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

There is a bit of slapstick comedy in this poem of conundrums. In “Multiple Man: Guest-starring me & You”, Gary Jackson knows that he is playing a game with perception — is the “you” himself or someone else — perhaps a past lover? But in the end, it does not matter, because the sense of loneliness and the hunger for companionship at the core of this poem are absolutely clear. “You left me”, he says, with a hint of melodrama. But in the end, he reminds us that sometimes the perceived antidote for our need (our “dearth”) can be catastrophic (“the flood”).

Multiple Man:

Guest-starring me & You

By Gary Jackson

Every night I sleep on alternate

sides of the bed, as if to duplicate

sleeping with you. If

I’m fast enough, I’m the warmth

of my own body beside me, reach

out and touch myself. Breach

the blue of my bones, breath in my own ear.

You left me. Lying here,

I left you to be with me.

Someone asks if your body

was worth trading for mine.

My sin was always pride.

Did you want a man who sleeps

with himself to keep

the bed warm? I need you like the earth

needed the flood after dearth.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

