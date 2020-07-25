American Life in Poetry
When I look in a mirror, I try to compose my face so that it is at its best, but it’s a face that beyond my bathroom gets supplanted by all the more homely faces I carry out into the world. John Thornberg is a Minnesota poet, but here’s a poem of his that reflects upon all of us everywhere.

Stolen Glances

Every time I turn to peer

at my reflection in the mirror,

a cruel bargain comes in play:

the glass takes off another day

from my expected living span.

It’s vanity’s fair payment plan.

Each time I look I pay, alas.

I see already how the glass

has laced its silver in my hair,

my youth was stolen unaware.

The real me just fades away,

glance by glance, day by day,

until too late I’ll turn to see

the mirror has stolen off with me!

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

