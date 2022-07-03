 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

This poem captures one of the peculiar, private deals that we sometimes make in a world that seems to be marching on, completely out of our control. Some might call it a prayer or a spell or a strange vow, characterized by a certain magical hope against reality. Huey labels it a “fairy tale,” a deeply haunting expression of the familiar fear we have of “the bill” coming due.

Fairy Tale

By Amorak Huey

My father cuts off his thumb with a circular saw.

A tiny magical man makes me an offer.

I cannot refuse. My father’s thumb grows back.

The price I have agreed to pay is too great;

I cannot bear to say its name aloud. In the corner

of every room I enter, the tiny magical man

crouches, nameless and cruel. Not today, he says.

Not today. One day, I will enter a room and he will

not be there, and I will know the bill has come due.

A phone will ring. I will answer. A stranger’s voice

will mispronounce my name, apologize,

hesitate. In this brief silence, foolish hope will bloom.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

