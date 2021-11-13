 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Humor in poetry does not always soften the blow secreted within a poem. Michelle Peñaloza knows that a tiny grenade sits in the middle of “Doppelgänger,” a seemingly passing comment, but one full of all the vulnerability, shame and complexity of family lore and our culture’s painful truth: “it’s more likely she is/racist.” But there is, in the poem, a tenderness that lies in the poet’s appreciation that her “tita” is more than this. She is also a myth, a savior, a queen and more, she is tired, and in this she is Oprah’s “double walker”.

Doppelgänger

By Michelle Peñaloza

It upsets my tita

that people think she

looks like Oprah. She says

she wants to be a queen

in her own right. I think

it’s more likely she is

racist. Or maybe she doesn’t

want the rest of us to expect

a car (!) and a car (!) and a car(!).

Or maybe my tita is tired

of being a savior and a myth.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

