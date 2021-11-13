American Life in Poetry

Humor in poetry does not always soften the blow secreted within a poem. Michelle Peñaloza knows that a tiny grenade sits in the middle of “Doppelgänger,” a seemingly passing comment, but one full of all the vulnerability, shame and complexity of family lore and our culture’s painful truth: “it’s more likely she is/racist.” But there is, in the poem, a tenderness that lies in the poet’s appreciation that her “tita” is more than this. She is also a myth, a savior, a queen and more, she is tired, and in this she is Oprah’s “double walker”.