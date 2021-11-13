American Life in Poetry

Humor in poetry does not always soften the blow secreted within a poem. Michelle Peñaloza knows that a tiny grenade sits in the middle of “Doppelgänger,” a seemingly passing comment, but one full of all the vulnerability, shame and complexity of family lore and our culture’s painful truth: “it’s more likely she is/racist.” But there is, in the poem, a tenderness that lies in the poet’s appreciation that her “tita” is more than this. She is also a myth, a savior, a queen and more, she is tired, and in this she is Oprah’s “double walker”.
Doppelgänger
By Michelle Peñaloza
It upsets my tita
that people think she
looks like Oprah. She says
she wants to be a queen
in her own right. I think
it’s more likely she is
racist. Or maybe she doesn’t
want the rest of us to expect
a car (!) and a car (!) and a car(!).
Or maybe my tita is tired
of being a savior and a myth.
