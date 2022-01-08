American Life in Poetry

Sometimes a poem achieves its beauty by a certain fixation on a small detail that is not burdened with the need to be “important.” Here, in “Oolong,” Adrienne Su creates her own tea ritual, a meditative moment to reflect on the ordinary, the quotidian. Tea and the drinking of tea, treated to such careful study, become a way to think of life as it moves from strong to weak and back again.
Oolong
By Adrienne Su
From strong to weak, a single cup
can carry me from waking up
to the mild hush of the bedtime snack.
Fresh hot water brings it back
from depletion, or threat of such.
What ancient genius gained so much
from roasting pieces of a shrub?
I watch it change, as daylight flags,
from strong to weak,
ending with the faded touch
of flavor that was once robust.
faintness helps the mind relax,
but part of me remains perplexed