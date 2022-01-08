 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Sometimes a poem achieves its beauty by a certain fixation on a small detail that is not burdened with the need to be “important.” Here, in “Oolong,” Adrienne Su creates her own tea ritual, a meditative moment to reflect on the ordinary, the quotidian. Tea and the drinking of tea, treated to such careful study, become a way to think of life as it moves from strong to weak and back again.

Oolong

By Adrienne Su

From strong to weak, a single cup

can carry me from waking up

to the mild hush of the bedtime snack.

Fresh hot water brings it back

from depletion, or threat of such.

What ancient genius gained so much

from roasting pieces of a shrub?

I watch it change, as daylight flags,

from strong to weak,

ending with the faded touch

of flavor that was once robust.

faintness helps the mind relax,

but part of me remains perplexed

that every day unfurls as it must,

from strong to weak.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

American Life in Poetry
Ragged Right

American Life in Poetry

Here is an elegant flower of a poem — small, delicate in sentiment, and yet so resonant in meaning. Sam Dodson, in a few short lines, observes…

