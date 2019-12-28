American Life in Poetry
I've been asked if I believe in ghosts, and my answer is, "Well, now, there's very little fun in NOT believing in ghosts." Here's a poem by Austin Smith, who lives in Illinois, about being encouraged by a father to believe in something that becomes real in the telling.

White Lie

Christmas Eves our dad would bring

Home from the farm real hay

For the reindeer that didn't exist

And after we were finally asleep

Would get out and take the slabs

Up in his arms and carry them

Back to the bed of his pickup,

Making sure to litter the snow

With chaff so he could show us

In the morning the place where

They'd stood eating, their harness

Bells dulled by the cold, their breath

Steam, all while we were dreaming.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

