 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

It seems clear enough that Quincy Troupe wants his poem, “Picking a Dandelion,” to achieve the coveted status of “timelessness” while being rooted in a historical moment. Here are Joe and Jill, two people with commonly available American names, enacting an ordinary gesture of affection. Yet this instructive love is heightened by the context: love, in other words, in a time of hate (borrowing from Gabriela Garcia Marquez) is the theme and the optimism lacing this poem.

Picking a Dandelion

for Joe and Jill Biden, Cheryl and Charles Ward, and for Margaret

By Quincy Troupe

walking along together

in the nation’s capital

Joe stopped, stooped, picked a flower —

a dandelion to be exact —

People are also reading…

then he handed it to Jill —

who smiled in her white summer,

dress full of pretty flowers,

and someone snapped a picture

of this sweet, simple gesture,

it revealed something deeper,

profound, beautiful about

their love for each other here,

that taught all of us watching,

how to reach across time, space,

with a tender touch, a kiss

for one another here, now

in this moment of hatred

before time on earth runs out

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This week in Nebraska history

1872: Lincoln was reported to be the youngest city ever lighted by gas. Lincoln had become a gaslighted city little more than five years after…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

Alison C. Rollins manages, in this striking poem, to contain the anxiety of those facing sightlessness and the urgency they feel to try to pre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News