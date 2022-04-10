American Life in Poetry

Here in the Midwest, on the cusps of spring, on days when I wonder when winter will truly end, I welcome this deftly shaped reminder by David Baker of the season that has just passed. He dramatizes beautifully the coming of winter and the way it takes hold of us. Baker’s title “Quicker” suggests movement and not stasis, something hopeful, even, in the promise that comes with the changing seasons.
Quicker
By David Baker
the season quicker now
the darkening —
no longer the leaves
fluttering down
but the whole shadowed earth
reaching up, taking hold
