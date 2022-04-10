 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Here in the Midwest, on the cusps of spring, on days when I wonder when winter will truly end, I welcome this deftly shaped reminder by David Baker of the season that has just passed. He dramatizes beautifully the coming of winter and the way it takes hold of us. Baker’s title “Quicker” suggests movement and not stasis, something hopeful, even, in the promise that comes with the changing seasons.

Quicker

By David Baker

the season quicker now

the darkening —

no longer the leaves

fluttering down

but the whole shadowed earth

reaching up, taking hold

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

