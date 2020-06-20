American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

{{featured_button_text}}

Here’s a delightful poem you can almost smell. Don’t we all know that old-shoe-plus-shoe-polish odor? I don’t remember oxblood smelling different from plain old black or brown, but Andy Roberts, writing so vividly of his father, makes us feel that it does. He’s from Columbus, Ohio, and his most recent book of poetry is Leaning Toward Greenland, (Night Ballet Press, 2020). We found this poem in Atlanta Review, edited by Karen Head, one of our former colleagues here in Nebraska.

Oxblood

I squeeze into nine pounds of my dead father’s

Brooks Brothers wingtips,

heels worn down from running between women.

Slip on his herringbone suit coat, flash on him

snapping his fingers, popping his Dentyne,

swinging along to “The Great Pretender.”

The suit’s too big, it can go to Goodwill.

But they don’t make shoes like these anymore.

The old tin of oxblood I prize open,

shift to my nose and remember

all he ever needed was Nat King Cole,

a slice of phosphorescent moon

and a blonde in the passenger seat

down Wainwright Road to the quarry.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Amy: Alcoholism drives husband away
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Alcoholism drives husband away

Dear Amy: My wife and I are in our mid-50s. We have been married over 30 years. She is an alcoholic but is trying to stay sober through AA.

Ask Amy: Transgender child just needs love
Ragged Right

Ask Amy: Transgender child just needs love

Dear Amy: My husband and I have a 7-year-old grandson that his mother has been dressing as a girl. His mother refers to him as a “her” and use…

Ragged Right

Ask the Doctors: Radiation can harm tissue

Dear Doctor: A close relative had extensive radiation therapy for an early breast cancer. The treatment was effective, but it damaged the surr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News