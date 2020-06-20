American Life in Poetry

Here’s a delightful poem you can almost smell. Don’t we all know that old-shoe-plus-shoe-polish odor? I don’t remember oxblood smelling different from plain old black or brown, but Andy Roberts, writing so vividly of his father, makes us feel that it does. He’s from Columbus, Ohio, and his most recent book of poetry is Leaning Toward Greenland, (Night Ballet Press, 2020). We found this poem in Atlanta Review, edited by Karen Head, one of our former colleagues here in Nebraska.