American Life in Poetry

Sometimes defining what we mean by love causes us to fumble around, until we find the right language, or, as in this case, the perfect lived image that captures it all. Tyree Daye does this here in his poem, “Ode to the Common Clothes Moth,” which is truly an elegant ode to his love for De Lissa.

Ode to the Common Clothes Moth

For De Lissa

In these days of less and less sun your love points and I follow

like the blind moths you beg me not to kill

half-asleep and the sun lesser than a minute before

I’ll let you go into the night and you say and I follow your love

of winged things to the back door

watch you empty your hands into the sky

In the morning you will wake before me

and walk out into the yard

the sun acts like a father as if it never left

moths sing of you from wherever

moths go to sing

