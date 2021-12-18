American Life in Poetry

Shara McCallum never uses the word “haunt,” but the poem is about the haunting of those who have gone before. Yet the haunting is purposeful. It is shot through with the poet’s sense that she owes the dead some accountability, and the dead seem to agree. As necessary as it is to read “No Ruined Stone” as a broad meditation on the legacy of a troubled history, (the poem, “No Ruined Stone,” is the title poem of her new collection that, among other things, explores the implications of transatlantic slavery), at its emotional core is a tender accounting of loss and memory. This grandmother, one senses, is also haunting by inhabiting everything the poet sees around her. This fierce presence is the unusual but quite familiar theme of her elegy.