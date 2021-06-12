American Life in Poetry

There is a long and ancient tradition of poetry as a form of prayer, even in the face of faithlessness or persistent belief. Here, in a poem from his new collection of new and selected poems, The Naked Prince, South Carolinian poet, Ben Greer, brings to my mind the faith we have in words, even as he contemplates the comforts of his own faith in God.
Ease
Sometimes my prayers are short
they stop above my head
and God must bend to lift
the ones which I have pled
not nearly hard enough.
But when I think again
about my little pleas
is it some kind of sin
to offer them with ease?
I’m getting old, not long to live.
I hold my life above a sieve.
