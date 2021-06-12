American Life in Poetry

There is a long and ancient tradition of poetry as a form of prayer, even in the face of faithlessness or persistent belief. Here, in a poem from his new collection of new and selected poems, The Naked Prince, South Carolinian poet, Ben Greer, brings to my mind the faith we have in words, even as he contemplates the comforts of his own faith in God.

Ease

Sometimes my prayers are short

they stop above my head

and God must bend to lift

the ones which I have pled

not nearly hard enough.

But when I think again

about my little pleas

is it some kind of sin

to offer them with ease?

I’m getting old, not long to live.

I hold my life above a sieve.

