 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Life in Poetry

  • 0

(The providers have discontinued the American Life in Poetry column. This a reprint from Jan. 17, 2016.)

I love this poem by Mandy Kahn for its witty account of the way two young people find each other. The poet lives in Los Angeles and this is from her book "Math, Heaven, Time," from Eyewear Publishing.

At the Dorm

Week upon week at the dorm she watched him

working at a table with a pencil in his teeth,

eating with a stack of books and papers,

reading while he walked. His hair was

groups of angry men, his sweaty cuffs were wrinkled

at his forearms: he seemed to be loved by no one.

But always there were pairs of houseflies

People are also reading…

hovering above him, landing on his nest of notes,

trailing him as if with streamers and sound.

A farm girl, she knew to follow the flies:

they'll take you to the milk just pulled to the pail,

to the cow's haunch where the meat will one day be sweetest,

the swelled pond, the unlatched gate. Everything,

she knew, was in those notebooks

he would carry: her future, the distances of islands, poles

and stars, the reason for the network of men's follies,

how to spend the night.

Poem copyright 2014 by Mandy Kahn, “At the Dorm,” from "Math, Heaven, Time" (Eyewear Publishing, 2014). Poem reprinted by permission of Mandy Kahn and the publisher.

This weekly column is made possible by The Poetry Foundation, the Library of Congress and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This column does not accept unsolicited manuscripts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This week in Nebraska history

1873: In his inaugural address, Gov. Robert Furnas stressed Nebraska educational needs and urged development of coal and salt interests.

This week in Nebraska history

1873: Kearney Junction (now Kearney) had been laid out, and lots were being sold. It was at the point where the Burlington and Missouri River …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News