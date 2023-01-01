 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

In this moving elegy to his infant daughter, Saddiq Dzukogi, reminds us of how complex grief can be. The body’s responses to grief offer a way for us to cope with its deep pain. Here, the poem, “So Much Memory,” is a tender performance in which the poet, beautifully and hopefully, seeks to capture the lingering song of his daughter’s memory.

So Much Memory

By Saddiq Dzukogi

Now he answers to everything that reminds him of her,

a crib rocking, a circle of faces

crowing at him. He can neither leave his eyes open

nor shut them. Splits the night

walking between two cornfields, striding

like he’s going for the thing he’ll never find.

See how he runs his hands over his body,

how his skin peels. After a night of crying,

he can feel her limbs in his palms,

versified, nothing made of flesh;

nothing made of bone. He opens his mind

and lets the leaves be his skin

and lets a song fall inside another song:

it mimics his daughter’s voice.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

