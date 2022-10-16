American Life in Poetry

Victoria Chang has an uncanny capacity to contain, in the compact machine of a well-honed poem, so much emotion and meaning. She explores such a core element of what connects us as human beings — the capacity to remember and to forget. “Homecoming” proposes, convincingly, that our earliest memories are likely owned by our mothers, and their deaths end an elemental story inside of us.
Homecoming
By Victoria Chang
The birds come back
but they don't tell us stories.
Their wings remember nothing,
are never knowledge.
We don't remember our birth,
when a mother dies, it's gone.