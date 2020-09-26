 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
View Comments

American Life in Poetry

We’re entering a new kind of autumn. This one arrives after months and months when everything was new and strange, and offered very little but bad news for the future. All spring and summer parents wondered, can a country have autumn without buses full of students laughing together? Although the fortunes of people can’t be predicted, nature can be. Or some of it can. Here’s a poem by Barbara Crooker of Pennsylvania to introduce September. It was first published in a recent issue of Spillway.

And Now It’s September,

and the garden diminishes: cucumber leaves rumpled

and rusty, zucchini felled by borers, tomatoes sparse

on the vines. But out in the perennial beds, there’s one last

blast of color: ignitions of goldenrod, flamboyant

asters, spiraling mums, all those flashy spikes waving

in the wind, conducting summer’s final notes.

The ornamental grasses have gone to seed, haloed

in the last light. Nights grow chilly, but the days

are still warm; I wear the sun like a shawl on my neck

and arms. Hundreds of blackbirds ribbon in, settle

in the trees, so many black leaves, then, just as suddenly,

they’re gone. This is autumn’s great Departure Gate,

and everyone, boarding passes in hand, waits

patiently in a long, long line.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ragged Right

Ask the Doctors: What is Graves' disease?

Dear Doctor: I saw my doctor because my heart was beating funny, and I was losing weight even though I wasn't dieting. She did a blood test, a…

Ragged Right

Ask the Doctors: Facing spinal stenosis

Dear Doctor: My wife is 77 and has spinal stenosis. She's often in pain. We read about a new procedure called "minimally invasive lumbar decom…

Ragged Right

Ask the Doctors: Yoga helpful for children

Dear Doctor: What do you think about yoga for children? We're having trouble keeping three kids busy without their usual play dates and activi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News