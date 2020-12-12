 Skip to main content
American Life in Poetry
American Life in Poetry

The following poem by Susanna Brougham appeared in the Spring 2020 issue of Beloit Poetry Journal, one of our country’s successful older literary journals. This is as fine a poem about “the staff of life” as I’ve ever seen. Is that a pun in the last line? I’ll leave that to you. Brougham lives in Massachusetts.

Translation

Months later, my father and I

discovered his mother’s last word —

deep in the downstairs freezer,

one loaf of dark rye.

Its thaw slowed the hours.

I could not bear

the thought of eating it.

Then the ice subsided. The bread

was firm, fragrant, forgiving.

My father got the knife,

the butter. The slices

held. Together we ate

that Finnish silence.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

We have lots of poets who would enjoy being described as “a poet first, and a (fill in the job) second," as if for them writing poems is the m…

James Crews is the editor of a very timely anthology entitled Healing the Divide: Poems of Kindness and Connection, published by Green Writers…

