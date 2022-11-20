 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

The title of the poem, “The Love Ridge Loop,” is, no doubt, something of a joke, an exaggeration built on irony. After all, the poem is an ironic love poem, and, at the same time, an anti-dog poem. But it allows for something else, a poem about the unreliability of affection, of how, in love, we dare not admit to the animal danger in those we love or, at least, own in love. Abbie Kiefer’s poem resonates nicely for those of us who view with deep skepticism the expressed assurances of our safety by pet-owners, while we walk among unleashed dogs in our neighborhoods.

The Love Ridge Loop

By Abbie Kiefer

In disregard of the signs,

no one bothers

with leashes,

dogs barreling unbounded

over every grooved path.

He’s friendly they yell,

50 yards back. Don’t worry,

he’s darling, a cuddlepie

of a pup. I’m never

not wary. Show me any person

who could call their dearest

unworthy. Who would warn me

Walk wide. He’s teeth and more

teeth. This creature I love

beyond my control.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

