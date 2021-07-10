American Life in Poetry

In this typically plain-spoken poem by North Carolina poet Terri Kirby Erickson, from her new collection, A Sun Inside my Chest, there is, humming below the still surface of language, a rich pulse of hope, of everyday survival — a body’s defiance that she captures in that fine final image.

New Bathing Suit

My friend is wearing her new black bathing suit.

It came with the proper cups, made to fill

with one breast and the memory

of another — which is not to say emptiness —

but the fullness that comes to us, with sacrifice.

There is no one more alive than she is now,

floating like a lotus or swimming, lap after lap,

parting the turquoise, chlorine-scented water,

her arms as sturdy as wooden paddles.

And when she pulls herself from the pool,

her new suit dripping — the pulse is so strong

in her wrists and throat, a little bird

outside the window will hear it, begin to flap

its wings to the beat of her heart.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

