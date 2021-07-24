 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Life in Poetry
0 Comments

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Sasha Pimentel’s poem is a splendid example of the poetic device called the conceit, which refers to an extended metaphor, and of course, the image here is the violin. Yet the title of the poem is taken from Arizonan Stella Pope Duarte’s novel about violence against women set in Juárez, the Mexican border city, which makes this image of a silenced instrument quite haunting and unsettling.

If I Die in Juárez

The violins in our home are emptied

of sound, strings stilled, missing

fingers. This one can bring a woman down

to her knees, just to hear again

its voice, thick as a callus

from the wooden belly. This one’s strings

are broken. And another, open,

is a mouth. I want to kiss

them as I hurt to be kissed, ruin

their brittle necks in the husk of my palm,

my fingers across the bridge, pressing

chord into chord, that delicate protest —:

my tongue rowing the frets, and our throats high

from the silences of keeping.

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ragged Right

Screenings: July 23

  • Updated

Here's a look at the movies coming to theaters in Lincoln.

Ragged Right

Screenings: July 9

  • Updated

Here's a look at the movies coming to theaters in Lincoln.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News