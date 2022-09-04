 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AMERICAN LIFE IN POETRY

American Life in Poetry

  • 0
Kwame Dawes

2021 American Life in Poetry editor

Nowhere in her poem, “Self-Portrait with Impending War,” does Lauren K. Alleyne mention a war, but the rumors of war and the disquiet of the world seem to haunt this “self-portrait” in which the self extends far beyond Alleyne’s personalized self and attempts to achieve a connection to all who must consider the complications of a home that is at once embracing and dangerous. In the end, Alleyne’s poem is a jeremiad — a warning of what can be lost to the wars that are always impending.

Self Portrait with Impending War

By Lauren K. Alleyne

Home is the hodgepodge house,

the vacant lot beside it, the ailing

mango tree, the stingy coconut trees

with nobody left to climb them anyway.

People are also reading…

Perhaps, you think, home could be this

continent with its confused seasons,

the roads that roll out in front of you,

limitless as the night sky. Home be this

small silence you curl into anywhere you go,

the one hovering in your chest beating

its fleshy time. This planet you scar

with too many clothes and plastic bags: home.

And where to run but everywhere?

What to weep for, but what is going,

somehow, to be gone?

Poem reprinted by permission. Weekly column made possible by The Poetry Foundation, Library of Congress and Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Unsolicited manuscripts not accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

“Mend” is a poem of great intimacy. L. Renee, remembers her mother as the mender of garments, and as someone who had a life of rich experience…

American Life in Poetry

American Life in Poetry

There is, in English poetry, a long tradition of gardening poems. Such poems find rich associations between the deliberate act of design, the …

This week in Nebraska history

1872: J.H. Noteware, Nebraska superintendent of immigration, reported 46,000 immigrants had arrived in the state in the year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News