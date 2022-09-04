American Life in Poetry

Nowhere in her poem, “Self-Portrait with Impending War,” does Lauren K. Alleyne mention a war, but the rumors of war and the disquiet of the world seem to haunt this “self-portrait” in which the self extends far beyond Alleyne’s personalized self and attempts to achieve a connection to all who must consider the complications of a home that is at once embracing and dangerous. In the end, Alleyne’s poem is a jeremiad — a warning of what can be lost to the wars that are always impending.

Self Portrait with Impending War

By Lauren K. Alleyne

Home is the hodgepodge house,

the vacant lot beside it, the ailing

mango tree, the stingy coconut trees

with nobody left to climb them anyway.

Perhaps, you think, home could be this

continent with its confused seasons,

the roads that roll out in front of you,

limitless as the night sky. Home be this

small silence you curl into anywhere you go,

the one hovering in your chest beating

its fleshy time. This planet you scar

with too many clothes and plastic bags: home.

And where to run but everywhere?

What to weep for, but what is going,

somehow, to be gone?